Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.54 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 171,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.