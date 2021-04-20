Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98. 10,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AIMFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

