Edison International (EIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EIX opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

