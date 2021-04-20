Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Ternium has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

