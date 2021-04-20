Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

