Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.