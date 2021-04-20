Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $510.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.