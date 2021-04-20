Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.