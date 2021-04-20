Head-To-Head Comparison: ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10%

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 26.65 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.34 ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 1.84 -$74.21 million N/A N/A

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.