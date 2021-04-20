$71.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce sales of $71.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $55.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $372.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

