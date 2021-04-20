Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,769,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

