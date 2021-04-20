United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.45.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.05) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.