B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.76.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

