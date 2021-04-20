Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

