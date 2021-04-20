Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,583,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.