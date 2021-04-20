Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Declines By 19.8%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of XTLB stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
