Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Declines By 19.8%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of XTLB stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

