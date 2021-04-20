Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.