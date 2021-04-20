BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.71. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 384,465 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.
About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
