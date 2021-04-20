BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.71. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 384,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

