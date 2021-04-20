AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$7.53. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 60,690 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$527.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

