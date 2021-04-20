Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSE in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Investec raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

