KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

VNOM stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

