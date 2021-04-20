BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Cut to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BCDA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

