Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $165.35 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

