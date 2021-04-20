National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MAIFF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

