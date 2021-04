Financial Review: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) versus 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -5.05% 24.27% 3.01% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synchronoss Technologies and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and 12 ReTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $308.75 million 0.45 -$104.59 million ($1.87) -1.67 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.40 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats 12 ReTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content. The company's platforms, products, and solutions also comprise multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; and IoT management technology for smart cities, smart buildings, and others. In addition, it offers software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.