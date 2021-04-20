Polaris (PII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $144.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $147.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

