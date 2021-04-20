Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $254.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.70 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.