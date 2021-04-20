Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

