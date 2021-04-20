Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

