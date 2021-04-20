Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,302.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,869.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

