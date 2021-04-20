Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

CLSN opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

