Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 42.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ:FEM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

