Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,355,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

