Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.