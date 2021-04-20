Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 97,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.