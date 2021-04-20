Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

