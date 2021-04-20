Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $9.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

