Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,484,493.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

