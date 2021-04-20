Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.64 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

