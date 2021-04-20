Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

