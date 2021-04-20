Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

NYSE LYB opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

