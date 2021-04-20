Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.