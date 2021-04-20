Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 42,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 67,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

