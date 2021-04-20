Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

