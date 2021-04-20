Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
