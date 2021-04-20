HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

