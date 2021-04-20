Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) versus Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Head to Head Review

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Alkermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alkermes 1 6 1 0 2.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.45%. Alkermes has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alkermes.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73% Alkermes -6.28% 9.35% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 448.81 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -7.74 Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.73 -$196.62 million $0.07 286.57

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Alkermes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist for treating congenital hyperinsulinism; and an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI (olanzapine/samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; a license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and a license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

