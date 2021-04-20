Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DDHRF opened at $5.10 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.