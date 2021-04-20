Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

