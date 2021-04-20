Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPC stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

