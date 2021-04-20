Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 226,572 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

