Analysts Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $166.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.54 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $693.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

