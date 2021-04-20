Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.22.

PNFP opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,039,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

